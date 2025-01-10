Real Madrid were reunited with an old friend in Saudi Arabia as Karim Benzema dropped into their Spanish Supercup camp.

Benzema took time out of his training schedule with Al Ittihad to check in with his former teammates in Jeddah.

Los Blancos take on Barcelona in the final on January 12, a tournament Benzema won four times during his stint in Madrid, including two finals against their El Clasico rivals.

The veteran striker revealed to an interview with Marca that he spoke with Vincius Junior over his frustration at not winning the 2024 Ballon d’Or with a word of wisdom for the Brazilian.

“I told him not pay attention to critics, don’t lower your intensity because you’re the best in the world, and one day you will win the Ballon d’Or,” he said.

Benzema was also asked about the possibility of a return to Madrid before retirement, and with with his plan to play on until at least 2027, he is open minded on the next step.

“Why not? At the moment I’m in Jeddah and doing well. The time will come to see how life is and I’m sure I will be close to Madrid again.”