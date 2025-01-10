Javier Mascherano offers Neymar transfer update at Inter Miami

A move away from Al Hilal looks likely for Neymar Jr in 2025, but his destination is unknown.

The 32-year-old is rumoured to be looking for an exit from the Saudi Pro League side with his contract expiring at the end of the season.

Following his return from a long-term injury, Neymar is yet to open talks on an extension, with reports emerging over a return to Brazil.

Neymar’s career famously began at Santos, as he scored an incredible 136 goals in 225 games, before moving to Barcelona, aged 21, in 2013.

Santos club president Leila Pereira has previously claimed a deal is almost done to bring him back in 2025.

However, the latest rumours have linked Neymar with Inter Miami, as part of the Lionel Messi-led Barcelona reunion club in Florida, under the leadership of former teammate Javier Mascherano.

Mascherano was asked about interest in the Brazil international but he admitted the MLS salary cap is a key barrier.

“I can’t say anything about Ney, because we don’t have anything. He’s a great player and all the coaches in the world would like to have him, but we know the MLS salary cap rules, so it’s impossible for us to have him.”