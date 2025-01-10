Former Real Madrid player Omar Mascarell, who was up against them for RCD Mallorca in the Spanish Supercup final, has asked the media to fairly portray the conflict between the two teams on Thursday night. Both teams were involved in heated arguments at the end of the game, which continued down the tunnel.

The target of Real Madrid’s ire was Pablo Maffeo, who has an ongoing feud with Vinicius Junior, and Aurelien Tchouameni mentioned him at the end of the game.

“In every game we have a problem with one player, people got angry, but the most important thing is to win the game. We don’t want to speak about him because that is what he wants.”

Several weeks ago, Maffeo had said in an interview that he would ‘knock Vinicius out in 10 seconds’, a headline that made it across the water to the Spanish capital, but without the context. Mascarell explains that the Real Madrid players were doing their best to provoke Maffeo.

#RealMadrid centre-back Raul Asencio was at the heart of the conflict with #RCDMallorca last night. He blew kisses to Pablo Maffeo, saying 'Go home, you're very bad'.pic.twitter.com/xwP478UDX9 — Football España (@footballespana_) January 10, 2025

“They made the headlines they wanted. It’s clear he’s joking, but they had it in mind. From the moment he went to the ground in the first half, everyone went after him. We are a family and we defend Maffeo to the death. The media that want to release the images will clearly see what has happened.”

“I was the first to see the video interview, and it was obviously a joke. But what reaches the Madrid team is only the headline. They had it very much in mind, but it doesn’t matter to us,” he explained to Marca.

Mascarell is to all intents and purposes, pro-Real Madrid, but feels that his former side and the press coverage of his current team have not been just.

“In the end it seems that, and I’m telling you, I came out of the Madrid youth academy and I have a special affection for the club, they portray us as the bad guys and I think it shouldn’t be like that.”

After the on-field antics last night, #Vinicius Junior was held back from Manu Morlanes in the tunnel. #RealMadrid #RCDMallorca pic.twitter.com/1tLyoPAq2C — Football España (@footballespana_) January 10, 2025

“We come to compete, the fights that are on the pitch, remain on the pitch. There are moments of the game that they look for you and it seems that it is only us who look for the fight. It is not right and the cameras are there and you can clearly see the match got heated because of both teams.”

Maffeo has come in for heavy criticism from those of the Real Madrid persuasion, while RCD Mallorca veteran Dani Rodriguez had some choice words for Raul Asencio at the end of the match.

“I spent four years at Valdebebas. I don’t blame anyone, but everyone must be consistent with their actions. But I do want to make it clear that I would not like Mallorca to be the bad guy because you can clearly see that the attacks have been on the part of both teams and everything should stay on the pitch.”