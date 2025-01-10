Carlo Ancelotti offers Jude Bellingham fitness update for Spanish Supercup

Real Madrid have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their Spanish Supercup final with Barcelona.

Carlo Ancelotti confirmed positive news on two key players following the 3-0 semi final win over Mallorca in Jeddah.

Los Blancos left it late to secure their spot in the final as Jude Bellingham finally got the ball rolling in the second half.

The England star appeared to be struggling in the closing stages, with midfield partner Fede Valverde substituted on 75 minutes, but Ancelotti confirmed the pair will be fit for the final.

Ancelotti also updated fans on Aurelien Tchouameni being OK as the France star was taken off as a precaution after suffering a blow to the head – and Real Madrid could be unchanged for their El Clasico showdown.

Captain Luka Modric will be assessed by the Real Madrid medical team closer to kick off against La Blaugrana with veteran midfielder missing out against Mallorca due to a virus.