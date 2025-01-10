Germany international Joshua Kimmich has been linked with a move to Spain for much of the last two years, as it became clear that a contract renewal at Bayern Munich would not be a simple matter. With less than six months left on his deal, Kimmich is now able to leave the club on a free.

According to SkySports DE, Kimmich was asked to clarify his intentions for the future by Bayern by the 5th of January, in hope to help with their planning for the summer. However as has been the case with their renewal offers, Kimmich has not given a response to that, although they do say negotiations and talks are ongoing. They say that requests from Spain and England have also arrived at his door.

🚨🔴 Before Christmas, as previously revealed, FC Bayern expressed to Joshua #Kimmich their desire for him to make a clear statement around January 5th regarding whether he wants to extend his contract or leave the club, as Bayern seek planning security. This was not a deadline… pic.twitter.com/w11svlherJ — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 10, 2025

As things stand, he is unlikely to end up at Barcelona due to their finances. Sport say that Hansi Flick and Barcelona are conscious of his situation, but his wage demands are out of reach for them at this point. Manchester City, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are all cited as potential destinations, although Kimmich would prioritise a switch to England or Spain.

Real Madrid have been linked with a move for Kimmich at various points, but rarely has he been mentioned as a target. The Blaugrana do not seem to be prioritising a starting central midfielder currently, and with limited resources, that reduces the chance of them pursuing Kimmich with what they do have.