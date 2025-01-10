Barcelona duo back on Saudi Pro League transfer radar in 2025

Two Barcelona stars could be targeted again by the Saudi Pro League in 2025.

La Blaugrana are expected to offload more squad players in the coming months as they seek to maintain financial balance in Catalonia.

However, the two names rumoured to be on the SPL agenda have contrasting spots at the club, with Frenkie de Jong and Raphinha on the hit list.

As per reports from Mundo Deportivo, Raphinha will be pursued again, after rejecting a mega money 2024 move to the Middle East.

De Jong’s situation is more flexible, with the club at a deadlock over contract extension talks, with his current deal running until 2027.

A major transfer offer for the Dutch star could break the impasse, with Barcelona working on a resolution to pay back owed wages to the former Ajax playmaker, spread across a new contract.

Barcelona will consider all offers which arrive for players in 2025 and a settlement on De Jong is a key objective by the start of next summer.