Barcelona return opens up in Lionel Messi contract reveal

Lionel Messi is working on a contract extension at Inter Miami to stretch his link with the club into 2026.

Messi’s current deal in Florida ends in December 2025, to mirror the structure of the regular MLS season, with both parties looking for another 12 months.

His long-term goal remains to lead Argentina at the 2026 FIFA World Cup before a likely retirement from football.

As per reports from Marca, Inter Miami are ready to extend Messi’s contract, by another year until the end of 2026.

That would allow him to compete at the World Cup – in the USA – and wrap up a full campaign in Miami.

The contract reportedly includes a clause to cover the off-season period in the USA, from the end of 2025 into the opening months of 2026, with the option of a return to Europe.

The idea would be to allow Messi to remain in optimum physical shape and Barcelona could be an option if they are able to agree a loan with Inter Miami.