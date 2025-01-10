Barcelona reject ‘below par’ Juventus offer for Ronald Araujo

Juventus have reportedly made the first move in their January pursuit of Barcelona star Ronald Araujo.

The situation has evolved rapidly in recent days with Barcelona seemingly open to a quickfire sale to relieve their financial issues.

The Uruguayan defender, who is rumoured to be unhappy with his new role in Catalonia, could move on before the end of the winter transfer window, if a deal can be struck between the two clubs.

Early indications claim Barcelona will only accept offers in the region of €60-70m, despite rumours from Diario Sport that this figure could be reduced to €45-50m.

That theory has been tested by an opening offer from Juventus, as per Mundo Deportivo, with Barcelona immediately rejecting an undisclosed bid from Turin.

The details of the amount are unconfirmed, but Barcelona are ready to stick to their initial valuation for the time being, and an reduction is expected to be minor, with €55m likely to be their lowest compromise.