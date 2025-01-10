Despite their obvious financial issues, and their constant registration drama, neither have ever got in the way of Barcelona President Joan Laporta attempting a flashy signing in the summer. One of the players he likes most for the coming summer is AC Milan’s Rafael Leao.

Laporta is a big fan of his, and believes that signing Leao would provide a boost in terms of profile and reputation. Although his consistency is in doubt, his talent is beyond it, and at his best he can be unstoppable. The fact that Jorge Mendes represents Leao, and shares a close relationship with Laporta is an important factor, and that alone will put him high on their shortlist say Sport.

However the Barcelona staff are not of the same mind. While they acknowledge that Leao is lethal in space with the ball at his feet, and on the counter, his game beyond that gives them doubts. One section of the scouting reports on him has also been highlighted, the fact that he does not have much of a defensive work-rate, and there also doubts about his ability when facing packed defences, something Barcelona often have to deal with.

The fact Lamine Yamal is on the other flank is another con when looking at Leao too – they are delighted with the 17-year-old, but is not naturally given to defending either, and the idea of having both of them in the side would potentially unbalance the team. Overall, they feel there are other options in the position that would better suit Barcelona.

Perhaps the biggest issue is his price tag. Even taking into account Barcelona’s relationship with Mendes, the Catalan daily note that it is ‘very unlikely’ that Milan accept an offer below €90m for Leao.

Leao is no longer an emerging talent, and as he moves into the peak of his career, it is understandable that there are doubts over whether he will develop some of the gaps in his game. Raphinha has been used more inside than on the left flank this season, but his defensive work-rate is not to be underestimated when considering his contribution.