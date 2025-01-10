Barcelona faced with transfer choice as Aston Villa willing to pay release clause

Aston Villa are looking to move for Celta Vigo right-back Oscar Mingueza in the January transfer window, and it looks like only Barcelona could stand in their way. Villa Sporting Director Monchi is willing pay his €20m release clause.

Mingueza, 25, has a €20m release clause in his contract at Celta, which has 18 months left to run on it. According to MD, Villa have communicated that they are willing to pay his release clause. As Barcelona have a first refusal option, they must be given the chance to equal Villa’s offer, and in their case it would only set them back €10m, as they also have a 50% sell-on fee. Although they have been impressed with Mingueza, Barcelona look unlikely to do so, due to their finances.

On the flipside, the €10m boost from Villa’s potential purchase of Mingueza will be more than welcomed by the Barcelona accountants. Unai Emery’s side have also registered interest in Andrei Ratiu and Juan Foyth, who have different profiles, but might be available for reasonable fees.