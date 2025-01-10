Real Madrid

Alphonso Davies ‘further away’ from Real Madrid with Bayern Munich meeting to come

For several months, it looked as if Alphonso Davies would be moving to Real Madrid come what may this July. However with Bayern Munich making considerable process, that prospect is now fading into the distance.

Sporting Director Max Eberl has confirmed talks with Davies this week, while manager Vincent Kompany has spoken about how important he is to his plans. SkySports DE journalist Florian Plettenberg said earlier this week that Davies was on the verge of signing a new contract with Bayern, and notes that Eberl will move to close it this week, although there are still some details to be resolved.

That stacks up with Diario AS, who say that Davies appears to be move further and further from Real Madrid, and that the transfer saga is about to be resolved. Los Blancos reportedly agreed terms with Davies back in March of 2024, but it looks as if the Canadian will take Bayern’s offer.

The 23-year-old left-back staying in Bavaria would leave Los Blancos in an interesting situation. Ferand Mendy has extended his contract, while Fran Garcia is on a deal until 2026. However for some time Real Madrid have been looking for a new long-term answer at the position, as Mendy closes in on his thirties, amid doubts around his performances, albeit not from Carlo Ancelotti.

