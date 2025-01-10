For several months, it looked as if Alphonso Davies would be moving to Real Madrid come what may this July. However with Bayern Munich making considerable process, that prospect is now fading into the distance.

Sporting Director Max Eberl has confirmed talks with Davies this week, while manager Vincent Kompany has spoken about how important he is to his plans. SkySports DE journalist Florian Plettenberg said earlier this week that Davies was on the verge of signing a new contract with Bayern, and notes that Eberl will move to close it this week, although there are still some details to be resolved.

⤵️ All revealed and confirmed. Max Eberl will try to close the deal with Alphonso #Davies in the next days. Some more details and contract terms to be clarified. 🇨🇦 https://t.co/NNLU1SCJQU — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 10, 2025

That stacks up with Diario AS, who say that Davies appears to be move further and further from Real Madrid, and that the transfer saga is about to be resolved. Los Blancos reportedly agreed terms with Davies back in March of 2024, but it looks as if the Canadian will take Bayern’s offer.

🚨🇨🇦 Bayern director Eberl on Alphonso Davies: “It's no secret that we're talking to the agents of players out of contract. What we've all agreed on is that we won't go into the phase with the important games without a decision”. “We're trying to make all parties happy”. pic.twitter.com/0sU27yX2gj — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 10, 2025

The 23-year-old left-back staying in Bavaria would leave Los Blancos in an interesting situation. Ferand Mendy has extended his contract, while Fran Garcia is on a deal until 2026. However for some time Real Madrid have been looking for a new long-term answer at the position, as Mendy closes in on his thirties, amid doubts around his performances, albeit not from Carlo Ancelotti.