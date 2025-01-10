Ajax agree terms with La Liga breakout scouted by Premier League giants

Real Valladolid winger Raul Moro has shown flashes of brilliance this season, and from the early months of winter, it looked likely that he would be moving on from La Pucela sooner rather than later. It looks as if his next move will be to the Netherlands.

According to Diario AS, Ajax have reached an agreement with Moro on personal terms, and are hoping to secure a deal with Valladolid. Originally they had been looking for around €10m, but the fee is likely to between that and €7m, which is what the Dutch giants are offering with variables on top. There is still distance between the two, but Moro’s days at the Jose Zorrilla look numbered.

The 22-year-old former Barcelona winger was scouted by Liverpool and Manchester City earlier this season, and certainly in the opening months of the season, he was responsible for much of Valladolid’s offensive production. With the odd injury issue, and La Pucela’s struggles, Moro’s form has declined a little.