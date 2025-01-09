Real Madrid transfer target opens contract talks with Sevilla

Real Madrid will look to address the right-back position in the next couple of years, and one player that they’ve been linked with is Juanlu Sanchez. The 21-year-old has been on the club’s radar for some time now, and although he is only considered to be backup target compared to Trent Alexander-Arnold, he is very well-liked within Los Blancos.

However, doing a deal in 2025 does appear to be complicated. Earlier this week, it was reported that RB Leipzig were aiming to sign Juanlu on loan with an option to buy, although on the back of this, Sevilla are now moving to agree a new contract with the young defender, as per ED.

Juanlu’s existing deal runs out in 2026, so there would be some jeopardy if he does not extend by the end of the season. Sevilla are hoping to increase his €20m release clause, which if they do, would provide more security if Real Madrid do come knocking in the future.