Real Madrid lose top midfielder to injury hours before Spanish Supercup clash

Real Madrid have not long been into 2025, but their first injury issue has struck after two games. While David Alaba has returned to the squad for their trip to Saudi Arabia in the Spanish Supercup, Luka Modric will not be available for their semi-final clash on Thursday night against RCD Mallorca.

Los Blancos made an announcement on Thursday morning explaining that Modric was suffering from a virus, and would be absent against Mallorca in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. They did not give a return date, but excepting any complications, it seems likely that he would be back for a prospective final with Barcelona if they make it past Los Bermellones.

It could be an absence felt by Carlo Ancelotti though. His side’s comeback against Valencia was sparked by Modric, and he was again pulling strings in the Copa del Rey on Monday night against Deportiva Minera, scoring in successive matches. For Real Madrid, perhaps the main concern will be that Modric’s infection does not spread to other members of the squad.