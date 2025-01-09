Real Betis prepared to offload starter in January

Real Betis have already closed one significant departures this month in the €12m sale of Assane Diao to Como, and another could come soon as club officials prepare for further approaches to sign starting goalkeeper Rui Silva.

Silva has been the undisputed number one at Betis over the last few years, and although he is expected to retain that role until at least the end of this season, he could be moved on before the 2025 winter transfer window closes in a few weeks’ time. As per Relevo, Sporting CP are very interested in signing the Portuguese, with a loan deal (with mandatory buy clause) set to be proposed.

According to Diario AS, Betis are willing to part ways with Silva now, provided that they receive an acceptable offer. Their plan had been to sell in the summer anyway, as Alvaro Valles will almost certainly arrive upon the expiry of his Las Palmas contract.

If Silva leaves this month, Betis will look to expedite Valles’ arrival, although that would depend on Las Palmas’ asking price for a player that will lose for free at the end of the season.