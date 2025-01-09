Official: La Liga confirm registration of Barcelona pair Dani Olmo and Pau Victor

On Wednesday, Barcelona were granted a precautionary measure to register Dani Olmo and Pau Victor, and 24 hours later, this has been made official by La Liga, who are one of the institutions that has been left unhappy by the decision of the Higher Sports Council (CSD).

La Liga and the Spanish Football Federation had rejected multiple attempts from Barcelona to register Olmo and Victor, but after the CSD’s intervention, the Catalans can now call on both players for the foreseeable future. 24 hours after the ruling was made, the pair were officially registered.

Official: Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor are registered for La Liga again. pic.twitter.com/fbY8NCpS5N — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 9, 2025

It is excellent news for Barcelona that they are able to count on Olmo and Victor for the time being, and both can be involved in Sunday’s Spanish Super Cup final, which will be against Real Madrid or Mallorca. The state of play is that the Catalans will have the pair available for a maximum of three months, although that will be extended to the end of the season if their case is successful.