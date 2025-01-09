“No fair competition” – Atletico Madrid call out Barcelona precautionary measure decision

Criticism of the Higher Sports Council’s decision to provide Barcelona with a precautionary measure, which has temporarily ensured the registration of Dani Olmo and Pau Victor, has continued in the last 24 hours, with many clubs and figures from across Spanish football showing their indignation.

Las Palmas expressed their dismay at the decision in a statement on Thursday, and a few hours later, Atletico Madrid followed suit with another strongly-worded letter.

Comunicado oficial sobre la resolución del CSD ℹ️ https://t.co/OTTpdbB7n9 — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) January 9, 2025

“Atletico Madrid wants to show its deep concern about the situation generated in Spanish football after the resolution adopted this Wednesday by the Higher Sports Council. We believe that this decision endangers the current system, calling into question the rules of the game.

“The Sports Law itself includes and protects the economic control of La Liga. However, with this resolution, it is put at risk. The economic control of La Liga has been the main tool that has managed to turn our football into a solvent sector, a process admired internationally.

“Our club, like all members of La Liga until this resolution, has been complying with the rules of economic control and will continue to respect them. In fact, in order to compete at the level we have been doing in recent years, we have decided to carry out different capital increases, despite the enormous effort that this entails.

“This government intervention creates a very dangerous precedent, as it opens the door to breaking the rules and making the serious mistakes of the past. Atletico Madrid maintains its commitment to rigour and responsible management. Without clear and equal rules for all, there is no fair competition possible.”