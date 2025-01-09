La Liga side close to finalising deal for Celtic winger

Rayo Vallecano are keen to bolster their attacking options for the second half of the season, especially as they are parting ways with James Rodriguez after an underwhelming spell for him at Vallecas. They about set to do this, as preparations are made for the arrival of Celtic winger Luis Palma.

Rayo already have exciting winger options with the likes of Jorge de Frutos, Isi Palazon and Alvaro Garcia, but they are now set to add Palma to their ranks. As reported by ED, an agreement has already been reached on personal terms, and club-to-club talks with Celtic will now follow.

An initial loan deal will be proposed, with Rayo also included an option to sign the Honduran international for a fee of €2.5m. Celtic are expected to not make it too difficult for an agreement to be reached, given that they have barely counted on the 24-year-old this season.