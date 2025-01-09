Juventus agree terms with Barcelona defender ahead of huge transfer

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo could be on the verge of playing his final game for the club, as a transfer to Juventus appears to draw closer. The Uruguayan defender has reportedly agreed personal terms with the Bianconeri.

An exclusive report from Juve FC explains that Araujo has agreed a contract with Juventus, as they look to push forward with a deal. La Vecchia Signora do still need to agree a deal with Barcelona for Araujo, with a loan deal proposed to the end of the season followed by an obligation to buy. With alternative targets Antonio Silva of Benfica, and Feyenoord’s David Hancko looking unlikely for the winter transfer window, Juventus have redoubled efforts to secure Araujo’s signature.

Fill in the blank: Barcelona shouldn't sell Ronald Araújo to Juventus for a fee lower than €__m. pic.twitter.com/7zMhFF4yb4 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 9, 2025

The Blaugrana have told Araujo that if they cannot agree a new contract before the summer, they will look to sell him, and with no progress on it, this appears to be an advance of the process. Juventus’ biggest obstacle may not be the price tag, but rather the Premier League: Araujo has expressed a preeference for English football, with Arsenal and Manchester United supposedly enquiring about his availability.