Jude Bellingham sets up Superclasico as Real Madrid see off Mallorca in Spanish Supercup

Real Madrid have booked their place in a fourth consecutive Spanish Super Cup final after they defeated Mallorca 3-0 in their semi-final clash in Jeddah.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side were dominant in the first half, and they went close on several occasions. However, Mallorca goalkeeper Dominik Greif was in excellent form, as he made fantastic saves from Jude Bellingham and Aurelien Tchouameni in particular. Because of this, it was goalless at the interval.

However, Real Madrid did manage to find the breakthrough just after the hour mark. A sweeping move ended with Rodrygo Goes hitting the woodwork, and although Kylian Mbappe was denied by Greif, Jude Bellingham forced the ball into the back of the net at the third attempt.

It ended 3-0 courtesy of two very late goals from Martin Valjent (OG) and Rodrygo. As such, it will be a Superclasico in Sunday’s final as Barcelona and Real Madrid prepare to go head-to-head for the third successive season in the Spanish Super Cup.