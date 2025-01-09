WATCH: Jude Bellingham fires Real Madrid ahead in Spanish Supercup

Real Madrid have now had things their own way in Jeddah, but they are now closing in on facing Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday, having taken the lead in their semi-final clash against Mallorca.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side were unable to find the breakthrough in the first half, but just beyond the hour mark, they have finally struck. It is the in-form Jude Bellingham that has struck once again, forcing the ball into the back of the net after Rodrygo Goes and Kylian Mbappe were denied.

Jude Bellingham gives Madrid the lead ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/0enDmVAFiK — Al Nassr Zone (@TheNassrZone) January 9, 2025

BELLINGHAM SCORES FOR MADRID AFTER A CHAOTIC SEQUENCE ‼️ pic.twitter.com/DltwFVUTOf — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 9, 2025

Bellingham is so often the difference maker for Real Madrid, and it looks like he could be here on this occasion. His goal means that Ancelotti’s side can control the match from now on, and they will hope to stretch their advantage in the final minutes, thus ensuring that they will be facing Barcelona in the final for the third successive season.