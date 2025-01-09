“He has to learn” – Mallorca star calls out Real Madrid youngster after Spanish Supercup clash

Real Madrid booked their place in Sunday’s Spanish Super Cup final with a commanding 3-0 victory over Mallorca, and while the match in Jeddah was very competitive, it boiled over after the full time whistle.

Raul Asencio was involved in a clash with Pablo Maffeo during the final seconds of the encounter, and the pair also came together once the match was over.

Raul Asencio telling Maffeo he will meet him after the game. 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/vvs0MTiTij — TC (@totalcristiano) January 9, 2025

Mallorca veteran Dani Rodriguez witnessed the incidents first-hand, and when speaking to the media post-match, he offered some advice to 21-year-old Asencio (via MD).

“I encourage Asencio that with the youth he has, given that he will have many important games in his career, that he has to learn to win. It will suit him better. We feel that it was not right, and that’s it.”

There has been plenty of bad blood between Real Madrid and Mallorca in recent years, and it has often been Maffeo in the centre of things (usually with Vinicius Junior). It’s safe to say that these two sides do not like each other very much.