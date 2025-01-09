Dani Olmo and Pau Victor currently not registered for remainder of 2024-25 season

On Wednesday, Barcelona received the very welcome news that they had received the precautionary measure that was required to register Dani Olmo and Pau Victor for the time being. This was issued by the Higher Sports Council (CSD), who will now look over the case before making a final judgement.

Barcelona would need to win this case to have Olmo and Victor at the disposal of Hansi Flick for the remainder of the season, and it has been reported by MD that the precautionary measure only runs until the 7th of April.

This means that the Higher Sports Council have got three months to come to a decision on the matter. If it goes against Barcelona, it would mean that they cannot count on Olmo or Victor for the crucial final weeks of the season, and this would be a massive blow to their chances of success across all competitions.