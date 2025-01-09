“I have an opinion, but…” – Carlo Ancelotti speaks on Barcelona issue after Real Madrid reach Spanish Supercup final

It will be Real Madrid versus Barcelona in Sunday’s Spanish Super Cup, after Los Blancos defeated Mallorca 3-0 in their semi-final clash on Thursday. It will be the third successive Superclasico in the competition, after meetings between the bitter rivals in the 2023 and 2024 finals.

As per Diario AS, Carlo Ancelotti assessed the semi-final in Jeddah.

“We started well and when we had to score… we didn’t. We didn’t score the second until the 90th minute, but it’s the summary of a match that was demanding, because we tried in every way. They defended very well and had some chances – they are very dangerous in the air, for example. Anything could happen there, but we had a lot of balance at the back, we were good. And now, final.”

Ancelotti was also asked about the precautionary measure that was issued to Barcelona on Wednesday, which means that Real Madrid will come up against Dani Olmo and Pau Victor this weekend.

“I don’t want to comment on this. Obviously I have an opinion, but I don’t want to say it.”