Barcelona dealt transfer blow as top target rejects reports

Barcelona look as if they might be needing a replacement for Ronald Araujo sooner rather than later given the flurry of reports linking him with an exit. It has looked as if the Blaugrana had a readymade replacement in Jonathan Tah, but he has distanced himself from the idea of an agreement.

In recent weeks it has been reported that Tah is on the verge of signing a precontract with Barcelona, but the latest reporting is that the German international is yet to give the green light on a move. Tah has now confirmed that is the case publicly.

“So far nothing has been decided. I am completely focused on being successful with Leverkusen. I will make my decision soon and when I have made it, I will communicate it,” he told SkySports DE, as quoted by Sport.

The Blaugrana appeared to have beaten out Bayern Munich and Real Madrid to Tah’s signature, but the Bayer Leverkusen defender could perhaps be available still. Barcelona are set to retain Inigo Martinez and Pau Cubarsi for next season, but had been planning for Tah to join them. One of Eric Garcia, Araujo or Andreas Christensen was in line to be the fourth, but recent developments could alter that.