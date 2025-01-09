Barcelona have shown surprise at reports of an agreement with Juventus for Ronald Araujo, but it looks as if the Uruguayan defender is angling for an exit. The 25-year-old has 18 months left on his deal, and the Blaugrana must secure a fresh contract or will sell him in the summer at the latest.

As per Marca, Barcelona are ‘amazed’ at reports of an agreement between Araujo and Juventus, despite recognising that he is unhappy with his current contract, and their efforts to renew his deal. It is not ruled out that the Blaugrana have an informal conversation with Araujo while in Saudi Arabia for the Spanish Supercup to find out his intentions. While the club have returned t within their salary limit, they are hoping to avoid a large rise in their wage bill.

Yet MD say that concern at the Catalan club is rising. Reportedly, Araujo has confirmed to his teammates that he intends to leave the club in the January transfer window. Several factors are influencing his thinking, with Inigo Martinez and Pau Cubarsi the settled pairing ahead of him, Barcelona moving for Jonathan Tah, and primarily, the stagnating contract talks with him.

Juventus supposedly have an agreement on personal terms with Araujo, but another confession that the Uruguayan centre-back prefers to go to the Premier League than Serie A – Arsenal are cited as the other side holding significant interest in him. What Barcelona will not accept is a loan deal, which reportedly is the Bianconeri’s intention, but they are open to doing a deal.

Reports in Italy say that Juventus are seeking a loan until the end of the season with an obligation to buy. Manchester United have also been linked to Araujo, having pursued him in recent years, but the Gunners and Juventus appear to be the two sides most heavily mentioned.