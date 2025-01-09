Barcelona President facing discplinary action from Spanish Federation after Dani Olmo reaction

Barcelona President Joan Laporta is potentially facing disciplinary action, as his opposite number Rafael Louzan considers taking action against him for his reaction to the temporary registrations of Dani Olmo and Pau Victor.

After the decision was taken, Laporta celebrated loudly and violently the injunction, but crossed a number of lines at the King Abdullah Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Before Barcelona’s 2-0 win over Athletic Club, Laporta was shouting at some of the regional presidents of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, insulting them in the process. He also reportedly gave Louzan himself a dressing down.

As per Marca, it led Louzan to apologise to the regional presidents of the RFEF for Laporta’s behaviour, at which point he was asked how much more of his behaviour they would have to put up with. The RFEF President responded that they are looking into a potential disciplinary sanction against Laporta. It is noted that down the line this could have consequences for Laporta and Barcelona, who has severely damaged relations with the RFEF.

It is not yet clear what the possible sanctions could be for Laporta, but given Barcelona have plenty of dealings with the RFEF, the damage done to relations might be the more serious consequence. Laporta is yet to speak publicly this year since the Olmo and Victor registration drama began, but is set to speak to the media next week.