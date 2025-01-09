Barcelona President Joan Laporta celebrated his ‘victory’ over the temporary re-registrations of Dani Olmo and Pau Victor loudly in the bones of the King Abdullah Stadium in Jeddah, but his efforts were allegedly not the only ones involved in the decision.

According to TV3, several Barcelona stars threatened to drop out of Spain duty if Olmo had not been registered. They allege that Lamine Yamal, Gavi, Pedri, Pau Cubarsi, Fermin Lopez and Marc Casado were all willing to miss international duty in March, when Spain play the Netherlands in the Nations League quarter-finals.

Fill in the blank: Barcelona shouldn't sell Ronald Araújo to Juventus for a fee lower than €__m. pic.twitter.com/7zMhFF4yb4 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 9, 2025

The players in question would have claimed minor injuries in order to avoid Spain duty, in solidarity with their teammate. Ultimately, the CSD’s decision has helped Spain manager Luis de la Fuente avoid a major problem. All the same, the Barcelona players are frustrated with the RFEF, and will make that known in March, feeling that the Federation sided with La Liga President Javier Tebas, rather than ‘one of their own’ in Olmo.

If Olmo had remained unregistered, he would not only be banned from playing for Barcelona, but also prevented from playing for La Roja. This report is yet to be confirmed by further sources, but it should be noted that the decision to grant Barcelona a temporary injunction was taken by the CSD, a government agency, and not the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).