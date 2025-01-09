Barcelona President Joan Laporta was visibly delighted by the decision to grant the club an injunction to maintain Dani Olmo and Pau Victor temporarily, shouting as he went into the King Abdullah Stadium in Jeddah. His reaction did not stop there.

According to multiple sources, including Cadena Cope and Cadena SER, Laporta was seen shouting, as well as kicking and punching sofas and chairs in the directors’ box at the stadium. Present in the higher echelons of the stadium were a number of regional presidents from the RFEF, as well as newly elected President Rafael Louzan. Prior to that Olmo and Victor were in hugged by Laporta in the box, and were stood uncomfortably as Laporta shouted in delight.

⚠️ Atenció a aquestes imatges! 🔥 Laporta i Masip, EUFÒRICS per la concessió del CSD de la cautelar per a Dani Olmo i Pau Víctor#GolaGolE3 👉🏽 https://t.co/A2GxyBkJcy pic.twitter.com/WuTsKABEZT — Esport3 (@esport3) January 8, 2025

Clearly blaming them in part for the decision not to register Olmo and Victor initially, Laporta was heard shouting ‘cowards’, ‘disgraces’ and ‘sons of b******’ in their general direction. He allegedly also approached Louzan and gave him a dressing down although the specifics have not been revealed, and this last detail has been disputed. Laporta was described frequently by multiple sources as ‘out of his mind’.

Laporta’s reactions have been heavily criticised, with many pointing out that he is celebrating the resolution of a problem that he himself caused. Under growing pressure, not only from the Spanish football authorities, but also internally from the club, any minor image victory Laporta might have gained from the decision looks to be wiped away by his own reactions.