Problems are something that Barcelona President Joan Laporta is not short of, but there are rumblings of discontent from within the club as much as there is criticism within it. With players admitting that Dani Olmo and Pau Victor’s registration drama has been far from ideal, their frustration is congruent with a trail of reports.

According to Relevo, while Alejandro Balde and Lamine Yamal tried to convince Nico Williams to leave Athletic Club for Barcelona in the summer, there was a section of the dressing room that were not happy with the club’s efforts to sign the Basque winger. Other players have been promised contract renewals and were not yet correctly registered, but saw their club go for Williams and then spend €55m on Dani Olmo.

It would be no surprise if Raphinha were to be amongst that group. The Brazilian has voiced his discontent at the social media abuse he received as Barcelona pursued Williams, and he spoke out about Olmo and Victor’s situation, noting that it would make him think twice about joining the club if he were elsewhere. Shortly after those statements to the press, Laporta was seen having words with Raphinha as Barcelona went out to train – MD say that Laporta was not yet aware of the Brazilian’s words at that point though.

Hansi Flick: "Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor? I'm very happy for both lads. We found out on the bus and it's great news for the whole club. It was a good sign for the whole team before the game started." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 8, 2025

The clear line of disappointment in the players has been visible in their press duties, but has also been seen in private too. As per Sport, Laporta had left it to Hansi Flick to explain the situation that Olmo and Victor were in, a job that Flick carried out. After speaking to the squad though, the players demanded that Laporta himself come to explain the matter. He duly did so, detailing their legal challenge, in a move that the visibily affected Olmo and Victor appreciated.

Laporta has seen criticism rise in the Catalan capital, with talk of a potential motion of no confidence against him rife. Ultimately, his survival depends on the results of the team on the pitch though, and to achieve that, motivated players are required. As is the case for any boss, straining the relationship with key employees requires handling with care.