Barcelona set minimum asking price for Ronald Araujo deal

Ronald Araujo looks increasingly likely to leave Barcelona this month, as Juventus and Arsenal circle the Uruguayan defender, who is reportedly unhappy at the Catalan club. Speculation has been rife in the last few days, and it is set to continue for the remainder of the 2025 winter transfer window.

Juventus are currently pushing hard to sign Araujo, and a deal could be cheaper than expected. Amid reports that Barcelona would only accept an offer in the region of €60-70m, it has now been stated by Sport that this figure would be reduced to €45-50m.

Barcelona are not in a favourable position with Araujo, who only has 18 months left on his current contract. Talks over a new deal have stalled in recent months, so club officials will be aware that they need to cash in as soon as possible in order to receive as much money as possible.

It remains to be seen whether Barcelona do agree the sale of Araujo before the end of the month. If so, it could allow for a signing or two to be made, although that would be unlikely despite the club’s recent return to La Liga’s 1:1 rule.