Atletico Madrid deliver stance on Alejandro Garnacho amid Manchester United exit rumours

In the last few weeks, Alejandro Garnacho has been strongly linked with leaving Manchester United, and a return to Atletico Madrid has also been rumoured. The 20-year-old winger has struggled for prominence at the Premier League giants so far this season, and this has led to reports that he would consider returning to the Metropolitano.

While this may be the case, Atleti’s stance is not so positive. According to The Times, Los Colchoneros are reluctant to make a move for Garnacho, who would cost a very significant amount – this is despite him no longer being a consistent starter.

Man United still value Garnacho very highly, and given that he is only 20 years of age, there is plenty of time for him to get back on track. In this regard, he would be a very good signing for Atletico Madrid, although it is also understandable that they have reservations about a move.