Atletico Madrid recover key trio ahead of La Liga return

Atletico Madrid ended 2024 with 12 wins in a row across all competitions, and they will be aiming to make it 13 against Osasuna on Sunday. Should they do so, they would go back to the top of La Liga, having fallen to second after Real Madrid’s victory at Valencia last week.

Diego Simeone’s squad is full of confidence, and ahead of that match at the Metropolitano, the Argentine head coach has recovered three important players after minor injury problems. As per Diario AS, Thursday’s training session saw the inclusion of Jan Oblak, Pablo Barrios and Alexander Sorloth. However, club captain Koke Resurreccion was absent, albeit he will be fine for Sunday.

The former pair are expected to start against Osasuna, with Sorloth taking a familiar place on the bench. At this stage, only Jose Maria Gimenez is unavailable for Atletico Madrid, although he could still be involved this weekend depending on how his recovery goes over the next 48 hours.