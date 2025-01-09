Atletico Madrid make first move for leading transfer target

Atletico Madrid won’t be as big-spending in 2025 as they were last summer, but they are still eyeing up a major move at the end of this season, that being for Alex Baena.

According to Ruben Uria (via ED), Baena is Atleti’s top transfer target for the 2025 summer transfer window, and club-to-club talks with Villarreal have already taken place, as they look to steal a march on the rest of the competition.

Baena has been one of La Liga’s best players over the last 18 months, so it is natural that interest in his services has grown significantly in recent times. Atleti will be nervous about this, especially as they would not be able to match the money on offer from the Premier League, and this will be a reason why they have made their move now.

If Atletico Madrid can wrap up a deal for Baena during the summer, it would be a serious piece of business. For now, the 23-year-old midfielder will be focused on the second half of the season with Villarreal.