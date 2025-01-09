Atletico Madrid beat out Barcelona to sponsorship deal with Red Bull

Atletico Madrid are on the up at the moment, and now they will have wings. The club have agreed a new sponsorship deal with drinks brand Red Bull, who increase their presence in football.

No details of the agreement have been revealed other than the fact that the deal will run until the summer of 2027. Diario AS do say that it will bring in ‘significant income’ for Atletico though, while Ruben Uria has revealed that Barcelona were competing for the same sponsorship deal, but Los Rojiblancos ran out winners.

Riyadh Air, the airline still yet to fly its first flight, will remain their main sponsor. They currently contribute €40m per season to feature not only on the front of the Atletico shirt, but also in the stadium name – the official title is the Riyadh Air Metropolitano Stadium, having replaced Civitas and Wanda before that. Red Bull have plenty of experience in the sports market, owning the likes of RB Salzburg, RB Leipzig, RB Bragantino and New York Red Bulls.