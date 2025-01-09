“The rules are not the same for everyone” – Athletic Club continue criticism of Barcelona registration decision

There continues to be plenty of discussion surrounding the decision to award Barcelona a precautionary measure for the registrations of Dani Olmo and Pau Victor, which was confirmed by the Higher Sports Council (CSD).

Athletic Club, who were defeated by the Catalans in the Spanish Super Cup on Wednesday, have been especially outspoken on the topic. Jon Uriarte, the Basque club’s president, called the decision “grotesque”, while forward Inaki Williams has now claimed that there appears to be inconsistently if the rules, as per Relevo.

“In the same line that I think all football fans: surprised (by the decision). It seems that the rules are not the same for everyone. We don’t have to decide and if they have decided this for a reason, it must be for a reason, but it never ceases to surprise us.”

Barcelona are unlikely to be taking any of this noise in, as they continue their preparations for Sunday’s Spanish Super Cup final against either Real Madrid or Mallorca. As things stand, Olmo and Victor will be available for that one.