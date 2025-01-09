Ansu Fati exit gathers pace as Barcelona ease restrictions on La Liga switch

Ansu Fati’s time as a Barcelona player appears to be coming to an end, and he could end up leaving the club as early as this month. His prominence continues to drop, and that continued this week as he was left out of the matchday squad for Wednesday’s Spanish Super Cup semi-final victory over Athletic Club.

As per MD, Fati was left feeling very upset about the snub that took place in Jeddah, especially as 16-year-old Toni Fernandez was called up in his place. This could also push him to look for an exit as soon as possible, which Barcelona would welcome.

Sevilla are currently the most interested in Fati, and although Barcelona have refused all approaches from the Andalusians up until now due to the poor relationship between the two clubs, MD say that they would now accept an offer, provided that the player himself wants to make the move.

It does feel like the beginning of the end with Fati, who needs a move away in order to kick-start his career. Barcelona also want him off the books due to his high salary, so it would be in the interest of all parties if a deal happened in the next three weeks.