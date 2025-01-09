“Absolute disagreement” – Las Palmas critical of Barcelona precautionary measure decision

The decision to award a precautionary measure to Barcelona, thus allowing the registration of Dani Olmo and Pau Victor, has attracted criticism from all corners of Spanish football. Las Palmas are the latest club to have their say on the matter, and they have also disagreed with the steps taken by the Higher Sports Council (CSD).

On Thursday, they released a strongly-worded statement on the matter.

“The resolution issued yesterday by the Higher Sports Council (CSD) has unpleasantly surprised us, and from UD Las Palmas we express our absolute disagreement. We consider that this decision poses a serious danger to the integrity of the competition and sets a worrying precedent that can destabilise the foundations of professional football in our country.

“It is particularly striking that this resolution has been adopted with unusual speed, without giving rise to the sight or participation of La Liga and the RFEF, key players in the management of Spanish football. This procedure has ignored previous decisions of both the CSD itself and the courts of justice, which generates a feeling of arbitrariness incompatible with the principles of transparency and equity that should govern any process of this type.

“From UD Las Palmas we urge that the effects of these measures be carefully reviewed and we trust that respect for the rules that guarantee the integrity of our competition will be restored. UD Las Palmas reaffirms its commitment to the defence of fair, sustainable and balanced football, based on clear rules agreed by all clubs.”

Comunicado Oficial UD Las Palmas | Resolución del Consejo Superior de Deportes. 🔸 https://t.co/uCLqUYvFQS pic.twitter.com/1rQqXahXR4 — UD Las Palmas (@UDLP_Oficial) January 9, 2025

There is no doubt that there is currently a lot of animosity in Spanish football because of this decision, although Barcelona are unlikely to care much as they have got what they wanted (for the time being).