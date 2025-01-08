Zinedine Zidane set for managerial return after five-year hiatus

It has been four years since Zinedine Zidane left his position as Real Madrid manager for the second time, and remarkably, he has yet to make his return to football. He has had numerous job offers, but they have all been turned down, although his long-awaited comeback does look like it will happen in 2026.

The head coach position of the French national team is one that Zidane has been after for several years, and it is now one that is in his grasp after Didier Deschamps announced on Wednesday that he would be stepping down after the 2026 World Cup. As per L’Equipe (via ED), Zizou is the early favourite to take over.

It would make a lot of sense for Zidane to take over as France manager, given that he has been holding out for the position. For now, it remains to be seen whether the Real Madrid legend is approached by the French Football Federation.