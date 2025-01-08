Valencia turn attentions to Bournemouth full-back after Como poach first choice

Valencia appear to be making moves to bolster their squad in hope of seeing them battle their way out of the depths of the relegation zone under new manager Carlos Corberan. One of their priorities is to replace Thierry Correia, ruled out for the rest of the season with a cruciate ligament injury, but they are onto their second choice.

Originally they have been negotiating with Sporting CP to sign former Real Valladolid right-back Ivan Fresneda on loan, but they have been beaten to the punch. As per Relevo, Cesc Fabregas’ Como have agreed a loan deal with an obligation to buy the 20-year-old for €10m at the end of the season. The Spanish talent will try his luck in Serie A after a disappointing spell in Portugal.

🚨🔵 Como and Sporting have reached an agreement for Spanish RB Ivan Fresneda to join the Italian side. Fee will be €10m package on loan with obligation to buy. Details to follow on player side in order to get the deal sealed. pic.twitter.com/IQrwLHObMw — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 8, 2025

Given that movement, Valencia have turned their attentions elsewhere. Bournemouth full-back Max Aarons is their alternative, and that too would be a loan deal with an option to buy, as they had agreed for Fresneda, in this case for €8-9m. Los Che are in the final phases of the negotiation, and are looking to wrap the deal up this week.