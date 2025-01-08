Despite reports late on Tuesday night that Barcelona would be granted an injunction to keep Dani Olmo and Pau Victor registered, the Spanish Government have denied that to be the case. Both players’ futures are on the line, as La Liga and the RFEF have unregistered them, allowing Olmo and Victor to leave on a free if they please.

It was reported that Barcelona would be granted a temporary injunction against the unregistering, which would allow them to argue their case, but crucially would keep both players able to play for the club while the case is resolved, preventing either side from suffering damages if the case is resolved in their favour. It had been reported that the resolution of the injunction could arrive in time for them to play the Spanish Supercup final on Sunday, if Barcelona find a way past Athletic Club.

With the return to La Liga's 1:1 rule, Barcelona plan to carry out more operations like the one of Ronald Araújo. @joaquimpiera — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 8, 2025

However that has been denied by the Vice-President of the High Council for Sport (CSD), Pilar Alegria. She has told RNE (via Marca) that the case is ongoing.

“We are studying. In fact, I have already seen some news, some information, that considered it closed. And the truth is that at this time we are still studying that request that came to us through Barcelona.”

Although Alegria explained that they would respond as soon as possible, she noted that they would have to ask for La Liga and the RFEF’s arguments, and that the case submitted by Barcelona contains 52 pages, which all need examined carefully.