Last January it looked as if Ronald Araujo might leave Barcelona, last summer it was rumoured he could depart too, and for a third transfer window in a row, the Uruguayan appears to be closer to signing for another club than signing a new contract. ‘We’ll see,’ responded Araujo when asked about his contract on Saturday.

This week it has emerged that Juventus have approached Araujo, and reports in Italy say that they have received the green light from the 25-year-old to make a move. La Vecchia Signora are supposedly awaiting a response from Barcelona on a loan move with an obligation to buy in the summer. MD report that when asked on two occasions about his situation, Araujo’s agents did not respond. All the same, their sources at Barcelona say they have no knowledge of an offer from Juventus.

Nevertheless, Diario AS report that there have been no advances on a new deal for Araujo. Barcelona are open to a sale in the summer if they cannot get a new contract over the line, with his current contract up in 2026. There remains a significant gap between Barcelona and Araujo’s demands too. Araujo feels he has earned a top contract after accepting a club-friendly deal in 2022, and is aware that the club are negotiating deals for three franchise players in Pedri, Gavi and Lamine Yamal. Their report ends by stating that Araujo does not appreciate being made to feel like a second priority, and that he has always had an affection for the Premier League.

In the previous two summers, Manchester United have been linked with a move for Araujo, although last Janaury it was Bayern Munich who were in talks with his camp. Given Barcelona have Pau Cubarsi established in their backline, and are supposedly trying to bring in Jonathan Tah from Bayer Leverkusen, it seems a significant shift is needed in negotiations to avert Araujo’s exit.