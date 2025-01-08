Real Madrid pip Barcelona to striker signing

In the last few days, Real Madrid have been battling with Barcelona for a January signing, and it appears that they will be the winners of the race for the signature of attacking prospect Alan Godoy.

Los Blancos had been concerned about missing out on Godoy, whom they intend to add to Raul Gonzalez’s Real Madrid Castilla squad. However, they had feared not as Diario AS have reported that they are close to securing the signing of the 21-year-old striker.

Real Madrid will pay a fee in the region of €2m for Godoy, who only signed for Eldense last summer after moving on from Alaves. He has struggled to make an impact in the Segunda this season, so he will hope for better by dropping down a division for the remainder of the campaign, while also having the (slim) chance of making an impact on first team head coach Carlo Ancelotti.