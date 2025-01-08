Manchester United starlet open to La Liga return

It has been over four years since Alejandro Garnacho swapped Atletico Madrid for Manchester United, but now a return could be on the cards for the 20-year-old winger, who has struggled to command a regular starting place at Old Trafford since the arrival of head coach Ruben Amorim.

According to TBR Football, this lack of prominence has caused great frustration for Garnacho, who wants to be a regular starter. As such, he is reportedly considering a move away, and Atleti is one club that he would be interested in joining, should the opportunity present itself at some stage in 2025.

Diego Simeone’s return to a 4-4-2 setup does mean that Atletico Madrid would have a place for Garnacho, and he can be considered someone that would improve the wing options that Los Colchoneros already have. However, it would surely be tough for Man United’s asking price to be met, given that they would surely demand a high fee.