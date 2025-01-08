Real Madrid right-back Lucas Vazquez has responded to Raphinha’s comments that Barcelona may struggle to attract players due to their registration issues with Dani Olmo. But refused to be drawn into anything too controversial, as was the case when he was asked about Real Madrid’s pursuit of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

His own contract is up at the end of the season, and while he has renewed year by year of late, the potential arrival of Alexander-Arnold could jeopardise his place in the Real Madrid squad.

“It’s too early to know what’s going to happen, but I’m enjoying this season. We’ll see what happens next season, I can’t tell you more.”

Asked about Olmo and Victor’s registrations, Vazquez, like Diego Simeone before him, called on the institutions in charge to carry out the rules.

“We all know what is happening. We all know what Raphinha said. We respect all clubs and players. We trust institutions and rules. We’ll see what happens.”

This year has seen Vazquez often sporting the captain’s armband, as the second in command behind Luka Modric.

“It is an honour to be able to wear the captain’s armband of Real Madrid. It is a dream. Being captain brings good and bad moments for everyone. It is a great responsibility.”

When it came to Alexander-Arnold, Vazquez refused to answer period.

“You are asking about a player who is not in Madrid and it is something I cannot answer.”