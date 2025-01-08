Ligue 1 move for goalkeeper curtailed after Girona intervention

Earlier this week, it was reported that Pau Lopez would be leaving Girona imminently to return to France, but now, this is not the case. Instead, he will be staying in Catalonia for at least three more weeks.

It had been agreed between Marseille, Lopez’s parent club, and RC Lens that the 30-year-old goalkeeper would join the latter for the remainder of the season, and presentation pictures had even been taken.

Pau López 1 jour à Lens. Anthony Mounier 3 jours à Saint-Etienne. Victoire de Pau López 💪 pic.twitter.com/S7YZo5smmp — Yacine Youssfi (@yacine_youssfi) January 8, 2025

However, MD say that Girona never gave approval for their loan agreement to be ended, and as such, he will now remain at Montilivi for at least another few weeks. The Catalans’ reason for not agreeing to a termination is that Lopez’s departure would mean that they only have one ‘keeper, Paulo Gazzaniga, registered for their final two league phase matches in the Champions League.

A deal may still be completed later in the winter transfer window, but for now, Lopez will be returning to Girona. This bizarre episode has come to its end for the time being.