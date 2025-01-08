WATCH: Lamine Yamal doubles Barcelona advantage in Spanish Supercup

Barcelona are now well on course to book their place in Sunday’s Spanish Super Cup final, having doubled their lead over Athletic Club in their semi-final clash in Jeddah.

It was Gavi that opened the scoring for the Catalans early on in the first half, and while Barcelona will be disappointed to have netted only once in the opening 45 minutes, they have now added to their advantage in the second period, with the strike coming courtesy of Lamine Yamal.

LAMINE YAMAL CLEAN FINISH OFF OF A GAVI ASSIST 💥👀 pic.twitter.com/Hiz574e9Zu — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 8, 2025

It’s a very poor goal for Athletic to concede, but it is tenacious work from Barcelona to win the ball back before Gavi slipped in Lamine Yamal, who made no mistake up against Spain teammate Unai Simon.

Barcelona now have breathing space in Saudi Arabia, and they should be able to see this out from here. It has been a very good performance from Hansi Flick’s side, who have one foot in this weekend’s showpiece event.