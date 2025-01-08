Lamine Yamal promises Barcelona contract renewal ‘soon’

At 17, and already being tipped for the Ballon d’Or in the future, Barcelona star Lamine Yamal might be the most valuable player on the market in football. However he has promised to stick with the Blaugrana.

Lamine Yamal has a contract with the club until 2026, but Barcelona will be desperate to tie him down long-term. It has been reported that the club had an agreement until 2030 with him planned, but the terms are being renegotiated following his explosion in the last year.

The teenage star is relaxed about the situation though.

“I don’t know when (the contract will be signed), but I believe it’ll be soon. In the end, Barca is the club of my life. I hope to renew my contract with them and to be with them as long as possible,” he explained to CNN Sport.

“I want to play in the Spanish league. I want to play for Barca, and yes, I will renew my contract. I will.”

The arrival of Hansi Flick this summer has been good news for all off Barcelona’s forwards this season, and Lamine Yamal has become the creative hub of the team alongside Pedri.

“It’s true that Hansi is a different coach. The style of play is different. We’ve looked to adapt to what he’s told us, and I think we’re doing it well.”

Barcelona have offered Real Betis the chance to sign Ansu Fati on loan, and Los Verdiblancos see it favorably. @alexmerida11 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 8, 2025

“In 2025, we’ll give it our all to win trophies, starting with the Spanish Super Cup and hopefully, it will be the best year of our lives.”

He was adamant that Barcelona would turn things around in La Liga too, after just 5 points in 7 games have seen them fall behind Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

“Of course. No question. In the end, La Liga will be won against the teams we’ve previously lost to. I think it’s about focus. We’ve shown in the important moments that we are the best and we’ll continue to do so.”

Lamine Yamal is set to return from his ankle injury this evening against Athletic Club, having been kept out for the past three weeks. It seems likely that he will do so from the bench, but Barcelona will have a chance to win their first trophy of the season on Sunday if they do overcome the Copa del Rey holders.