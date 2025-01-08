La Liga Team of the Season 2024/25 – The story so far

When at its best, La Liga can throw up the most entertaining of seasons, and on evidence thus far, 2024/25 appears to be no different.

Currently offering a three-horse title race, several teams on the hunt for European competition, and a relegation battle ready for continuation into the second half of the season – this campaign could have it all.

Now as we exit the winter break, the three kings have delivered their presents, but here we are sending flowers to those who have defined the almost first half of the campaign, with the La Liga Team of the Season so far.

GK – Jan Oblak – Atletico Madrid

Goalkeepers are often a byproduct of the entire defensive unit, acting as a backstop should the staunch system in front be beaten. In the case of Atletico Madrid shot-stopper Jan Oblak, he is usually the difference as Diego Simeone’s side look to swing those fine margins.

He is not massively active, only facing an average of 3.06 shots per 90 minutes played, yet has the highest save percentage of any in the division (77.8%), just edging the outstanding Alex Remiro of Real Sociedad. In addition to his alertness during Atleti’s more dominant games, he has shown an immense shot-stopping ability when tested frequently.

Barcelona did exactly that during the final clash before the winter break, as he faced 1.89 Expected Goals, and only conceded one. His performance, and particularly the two late one-on-one saves from Raphinha and Pedri’s late efforts – helped Atleti welcome Christmas at pole position in La Liga.

Notable mention: Alex Remiro (Real Sociedad).

RB – Oscar Mingueza – Celta Vigo

Not many could have seen Oscar Mingueza’s transition into one of the division’s most attacking wing-backs coming. If you did, kudos to you. Either way, he leads the way amongst defenders for goal contributions in the division with five assists and one goal.

A real beneficiary of head coach Claudio Giraldez’s 3-4-3 system, in which the narrow front three of which suck play into the middle of the field. This leaves plenty of channel space for Mingueza and opposite wing-back Hugo Alvarez to exploit – and exploit they have.

Notable mentions: Jon Aramburu (Real Sociedad), Jules Kounde (Barcelona).

CB – Dani Vivian – Athletic Club

La Liga is awash with robust, sturdy centre-halves, but Dani Vivian of Athletic Club has stood out as the best this season.

His tactical astuteness, positioning, and awareness are qualities that far exceed what one might expect from a 25-year-old with just three full seasons in the top flight. Vivian shutting down Kylian Mbappe earlier in the campaign was the perfect showcase all of these qualities.

Ernesto Valverde’s outfit look so much better with him in the team, Vivian’s club-fourth-highest net xG during his appearances proves that (+0.45). The Spaniard is set to govern Los Leones’ defensive unit for the years to come.

Notable mention: Jose Gimenez (Atletico Madrid), Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid).

CB – Pau Cubarsi – Barcelona

Arguably the best passing centre-back in the division, if not him then his partner, Inigo Martinez could take that acclaim. Still just 17-years-old, Pau Cubarsi has developed into a real point of promise for Hansi Flick.

Often found punching line-breaking passes into midfield, or catching opposition structures unaware with quick switches – the youngster ranks highest for medium-length passes (15-30-yards) amongst the division’s central-defenders.

Cubarsi’s journey from budding prospect to ever-reliable leader within the Barcelona back-line is one to admire. He remains key to Barca’s successes thus far in 24/25.

Notable mentions: Nayef Aguerd (Real Sociedad), Inigo Martinez (Barcelona).

LB – Miguel Gutierrez – Girona

Creative and dynamic, left-sided defender Miguel Gutierrez has been a standout performer for Girona as they steadily aim to replicate the heights of last season. At just 23, he excels both as an inverted full-back and an overlapping presence, showcasing his ability to be a creative force in either role.

A strong ball carrier with sharp decision-making in tight spaces, Gutierrez leads all La Liga full-backs in successful crosses (5.74 p/90) and key passes (1.66 p/90), underlining his influence in the final third.

Given his impressive development last season and his continued impact this year, Real Madrid may well be considering a reunion with their former player this summer, three years after letting him leave.

Notable mention: Sergi Cardona (Villarreal).

DM – Martin Zubimendi – Real Sociedad

The most sought after number six in Europe, Martin Zubimendi, has continued to display the form that saw him turn down interest from the likes of Liverpool in the summer. Real Sociedad’s summer exits did not help him either, leaving him to develop relationships with a contrasting midfield and defensive unit.

Often tasked with being the backstop for Imanol Alguacil’s vigorous pressing routines as they jump forward, the 25-year-old has mopped up these chaotic moves exceptionally well this season. Zubimendi remains in the top 11% amongst midfielders for dribblers tackled, and in the top seven percent for combined tackles and interceptions.

Time will tell whether Zubimendi remains at La Real, but rest assured, he stands out as the best defensive midfielder in the division.

Notable mentions: Marc Casado (Barcelona), Pablo Barrios (Atletico Madrid), Dario Essugo (Las Palmas).

CM – Alex Baena – Villarreal

Weaving, defence-splitting maestro Alex Baena is as tenacious as he is inventive, topping almost every creative midfield metric in La Liga.

Usually pitched on the left-hand-side of Villarreal’s 4-4-2, Baena tends to drift infield to the half space to link then Yellow Submarine attacks. The 23-year-old leads the way for shot-creating actions (6.99 p/90), passes into the penalty area (2.75 p/90), non-penalty xG and xA.

Baena’s four goals and five assists have thrust him into Luis de la Fuente’s national team set-up, and give him a spot as the best creative midfielder in the division.

Notable mentions: Pedri (Barcelona), Oihan Sancet (Athletic Club).

CM – Federico Valverde – Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti’s ever-industrial pick in midfield, and occasionally on the right-side of his defence, Federico Valverde is on track for another stellar season. Scoring five goals, all from outside the penalty area and a combined 0.70 xG – the Uruguayan’s piledriver of a right boot has come in handy for Los Blancos.

Alongside his goalscoring prowess, Valverde adds forward gusto to a frequently disconnected Madrid outfit, and ranks in the top 10% of carries made by midfielders in the league. Not only that, the 26-year-old is there to mop up those attacks should they lose the ball – sitting in the top seven percent for dribblers tackled, and the top five percent for interceptions.

A real all-rounder, and a player moulding into a leadership figure within Ancelotti’s dressing room, Valverde deserves his spot in this XI.

Notable mentions: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Giovanni Lo Celso (Real Betis).

RW – Lamine Yamal – Barcelona

His injuries, and Barcelona’s coinciding drops in form during those periods prove just how important Lamine Yamal is to Flick’s team. One of the most productive and dangerous dribblers in world football, the 17-year-old looks to hug the touchline, before marauding towards the goal with intent to create.

Yamal welcomes the second-half of the campaign as the league’s highest assister (nine), even after missing three league games due to injury. The La Masia product is in the top two percent for take-ons attempted, progressive passes received, attacking third touches and assists per 90 – magnifico.

Barcelona must feel like they’ve hit the jackpot with him and Cubarsi both in their ranks at the same time.

Notable mentions: Inaki Williams (Athletic Club), Dodi Lukebakio (Sevilla).

ST – Robert Lewandowski – Barcelona

His last month of slightly more sluggish goalscoring exploits should not detract from Robert Lewandowski’s early-season form, which saw him shoot into the Golden Boot lead with 16 goals.

Often found in deeper spaces to create numerical advantages in Flick’s system, the 36-year-old defies his age to then make the box and finish off attacking moves.

He underperforms his xG ever so slightly (-1.58), which could lead to a decline in form during the second part of the season. But for now, Lewandowski begins the calendar year with a five-goal lead over his rivals.

Notable mentions: Ante Budimir (Osasuna), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid).

LW – Raphinha – Barcelona

Raphinha has already overtaken his best creative season in Barcelona colours, grabbing a combined 17 goals and assists. He rounds off a Barca-dominated front three, the Brazilian has been a revelation for Flick’s outfit.

He offers a consistent ‘out ball’ when his centre-backs look for those punching passes into midfield, inverting to suck his markers infield. This is incredibly useful when facing a man-for-man pressing structure.

Second only to teammate Yamal for assists, Raphinha has created the most chances in the league (64), coupled with the highest xA in the division – well worthy of a spot in this side.

Notable mentions: Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid), Bryan Zaragoza (Osasuna).