La Liga, Spanish Football Federation issues responses after Barcelona receive precautionary measure

On Wednesday, it was confirmed that Barcelona had received a precautionary measure to register Dani Olmo and Pau Victor, although there has been significant opposition to this decision made by the Higher Sports Council (CSD).

Athletic Club president Jon Uriarte criticised it, and La Liga have also come out with a statement after the decision, as per Marca.

“La Liga has learned this afternoon of the Resolution issued by the President of the Higher Sports Council by which it upholds, without having given a hearing to either La Liga or the RFEF, the precautionary measure requested by FC Barcelona and by the players Daniel Olmo Carvajal and Pau Víctor Delgado, maintaining the validity of the licenses of these players until the appeal filed is definitively resolved for the aforementioned against the Agreement of the Monitoring Committee of the RFEF-La Liga Coordination Agreement. In view of this resolution, La Liga wants to clarify that:

– The Resolution has been adopted without having communicated the appeal or having processed allegations to La Liga or the RFEF, so at this time the arguments put forward by the players and FC Barcelona in the appeal are unknown.

– The content of the resolution will be carefully studied in order to raise the appropriate appeals, without prejudice to expressing their absolute disagreement with it.

– Apart from the above, the Agreement of the Monitoring Committee of the RFEF-La Liga Coordination Agreement reflects the previous agreement of La Liga to deny the prior visa, and of the RFEF the definitive licence of the footballers Daniel Olmo and Pau Víctor, as explained in the minutes themselves.

– However, the Resolution refers to a series of motivations referring to the rights of athletes to their sports career, which is an issue that we will study when the file is transferred to us.”

RFEF president Rafael Louzan also spoke on the matter.

“It’s true that the news is the news and this is important, it affects two players and a great club like Barcelona. We must respect the decisions of an institution like the CSD. We cannot enter into an assessment because we learned here at the stadium of the decision of the precautionary measure and when we can know in depth what they have communicated by this body we will make an assessment that La Liga will also have to make. We have complied with what has been established, there is a regulation that is also approved by the CSD at the time.”